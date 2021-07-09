Grant Peters hopes to build on award-winning season at HLGU

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball center Grant Peters came away with the Trojan Male Athlete of the Year and is looking to build on that success going into his senior year.
The 6' 7" center won the Trojan Male Athlete of the Year Award after averaging 12.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game in his junior season.
"I'm just very appreciative of the school seeing my hard work," Peters said. "Winning this (Trojan) Male Athlete of the Year is very nice and makes me feel very happy. I've worked very hard to be where I'm at today. To have some recognition of that is nice."
HLGU men's basketball head coach Jason Durst praised Peters for his hard work and leadership to the Trojans basketball program.
"Grant has shown great improvements as a player, and has been very motivated to develop into a strong post player," Durst said.
Peters does not plan on resting on his accomplishments going into his senior season. He has been working on improving his outside shooting this offseason.
Another area Peters has worked on this offseason is his strength and conditioning.
"One thing that I'm working on a whole lot is getting a better physique," Peters said. "This (coming) year is my final year of basketball and I want to be in the best shape of my life. Just working on trying to be able to play more minutes ... because I want to contribute the most I can to my team."
Although Peters had a strong individual season last year, the Trojans did not have much success in the win column as they finished with a 4-20 record during the 2020-21 season.
After finishing seventh in the American Midwest Conference last season, Peters hopes to be able to finish among the top-four teams in the 2021-22 season.
"I trust the process and we just got to focus on what we can do," Peters said. "We can be great and I think we have a lot of untapped potential in our program. I see us doing great things next year. We are going to buckle down and get things up."
Peters credited Durst for helping him improve as an offensive player at HLGU after being recruited out of Mark Twain High School.
"At Mark Twain, we ran a ball screen offense and it wasn't really complicated," Peters said. "Didn't really have to think a whole lot. My job was to set a screen and go to the post and see what I can do. At HLGU, we run a structured offense, which is something I learned how to use. It's been really helpful to my career."
Durst was able to mold Peters into a better player at HLGU, but recognized his talent while recruiting him out of high school.
"HIs size was the first thing that appealed to me and then his personality," Peters said. "He is a great guy to coach and a perfect fit for our program and university."
Peters also pointed to Trojans assistant coach Tim Hickman and former HLGU assistant coach Josh Pickett as people who have helped mold him into a better player.
Pickett worked with Peters during his freshman season at HLGU before moving on to be a boys basketball assistant coach at Hannibal High School.
"We still talk today, even though he hasn't coached at HLGU for two years now," Peters said. "He helps me out on a daily basis. Just us shooting questions on text messages or helping train with me. It's a relationship I built through HLGU that's helped me become a better basketball player and a better man."
When Peters began his career with the Trojans he was coming off a Eastern Missouri Conference First Team All-Conference selection during his senior year with Mark Twain High School.
Peters averaged 20 points and 11.6 rebounds per game during his senior year at Mark Twain.
"Playing at Mark Twain was great," Peters said. "It's a small town and not a big program. We weren't putting up numbers and having kids come out like with Palmyra and Monroe City, who have 40 or 50 kids come and try out. We came out with just the kids we have."
Now at HLGU, Peters is teammates with several players who played on opposing teams in high school, such as Palmyra's Jayden Durst, Monroe City's Bryce Stark and Clopton's Landon Hall.
Peters said he has become good friends with Hall since both players joined the Trojans three years ago.
"We talk about memories of us playing in high school games all of the time," Peters said. "It's just cool to have these relationships that I never thought I would have through Hannibal-LaGrange. Landon is going to be a lifelong friend and it's just cool to think that's a kid that I played with for years."
Durst also sees it as a positive to have former high school rivals bond as teammates with the Trojans.
"Having a team with a lot of local guys has definitely helped create a strong bond and positive team chemistry," Durst said. "Our guys are all hard workers and enjoy the opportunity to compete together as college teammates. Being from similar backgrounds helps foster a great team environment."