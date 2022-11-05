CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College had been cruising on a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game against No. 2 ranked Grand View University.
That streak ended on Saturday afternoon at Poulton Stadium, with Grand View securing a 46-21 win over the Wildcats.
Grand View scored 21 points in the first quarter and added another 10 points in the second quarter, while holding Culver-Stockton scoreless.
Culver-Stockton would not score until the fourth quarter, when they found the end zone three times.
The Wildcats first score came from an Jase Orndorff pass to Isaiah Eppinger for a 26-yard touchdown.
Eppinger then caught a second touchdown pass, this time a nine-yarder from Houston Swan.
Jett Smith recovered a fumble and returned it 19 yards to score the Wildcats final touchdown.
Orndorff went 24-for-37 for 202 yards and a touchdown.
Demarquez Johnson was the Wildcats leading rusher with seven carries for 100 yards.
Mason Hackman was the Wildcats leading receiver with five catches for 71 yards.
Wildcats safety David Hernandez had a team-high six tackles and an interception. Dexter Marsh had a sack.
Culver-Stockton (5-5, 3-1) will finish the regular season on the road, playing Peru State College on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
