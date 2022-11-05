Culver-Stockton Wildcats.png

CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College had been cruising on a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game against No. 2 ranked Grand View University.

That streak ended on Saturday afternoon at Poulton Stadium, with Grand View securing a 46-21 win over the Wildcats.

