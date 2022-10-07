WARRENTON, Mo. — The Hannibal girls golf team will have its first state qualifier in program history.
WARRENTON, Mo. — The Hannibal girls golf team will have its first state qualifier in program history.
Junior Grace Kirby carded an 86 at the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Warrenton Golf Course on Friday to punch her ticket to the state meet.
Overall, the girls improved by over 60 strokes at this year's district tournament compared to 2021.
Kirby will compete in the Class 3 state tournament from Oct. 17-18.
