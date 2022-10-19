Grace Kirby.jpg

Hannibal junior Grace Kirby putts the ball as her teammates watch during practice on Monday, Aug. 8 at Norwoods Golf Course. Kirby was the first state qualifier in the four-year history of the Hannibal girls golf program and placed 39th overall at the Class 3 state tournament.

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal junior Grace Kirby placed 39th out of 84 golfers at the Class 3 state girls golf tournament at the Columbia Country Club.

Kirby shot a 98 on Monday and a 92 on Tuesday, totaling 190 over the two days of the tournament. She is the first state qualifier in program history.

