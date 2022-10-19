COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal junior Grace Kirby placed 39th out of 84 golfers at the Class 3 state girls golf tournament at the Columbia Country Club.
Kirby shot a 98 on Monday and a 92 on Tuesday, totaling 190 over the two days of the tournament. She is the first state qualifier in program history.
Kirby was also named to the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference Team on Wednesday, joining teammates Kate Minor, Alena Gilmore and Baylee Pugh.
Overall, Hannibal placed second in the NCMC Tournament behind Kirksville.
With the team consisting of sophomores and juniors, all 10 golfers will return next season.
