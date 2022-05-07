PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra baseball team defeated Highland 11-1 at Flower City Park with a strong performance from Adam Goodwin.
Goodwin went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in Saturday's win, while also being the winning pitcher.
Rayce Rager went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Panthers.
Palmyra (9-9-1) will host South Shelby (7-4) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
