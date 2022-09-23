HANNIBAL — Hannibal had some home cooking in just its second boys swim meet of the season at the YMCA of Hannibal on Thursday.
Parents have been providing breakfast to the boys after each morning swim practice and were able to see them in action on Thursday in a quad meet that also included Missouri Military Academy, North Point and Wentzville Holt.
"It's always exciting to have a home meet and have parents or relatives who can't normally go out of town for meets that get to come cheer them on," said Hannibal swimming coach LaRhonda Behl. "So I look forward to home meets for that reason."
The parents of the swimmers have also designed team t-shirts, as well as purchased a sign promoting the team outside of the YMCA of Hannibal.
The swimmers also enjoy participating in home meets and came away with five wins.
"I feel like our home meets are more of a competition because it's more like your home, so you want to do your best," said sophomore Kyrie Wilkerson.
Hannibal senior Dawson Behl came away with a pair of wins in the 100-yard free (49.60) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.07).
It was also a big day for Hannibal sophomore Atticus Sternke, who won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.94. Sternke also tied with Behl for the win in the 100-yard free.
"It went pretty well," Sternke said. "It was nice to have a home meet ... and it was nice not to have a long bus ride."
Hannibal junior Mahdi Behniaye came away with a win in the 100-yard fly with a time of 59.84.
Behniaye also placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.86.
"It felt pretty good," Behniaye said. "I felt strong and good in it. I can definitely feel I'm getting stronger every day."
Hannibal freshman Jack Briscoe won the 200-yard free with a time of 2:17.21.
"The 200-free went good," Briscoe said. "I like (home meets) better than going somewhere else to compete."
Hannibal freshman Cody Allen placed second in the 50-yard free with a time of 28.59.
"I dropped almost a second in time (in the 50-yard free) and I feel little bit tired afterwards," Allen said.
Wilkerson placed fourth in the 50-yard free with a time of 30.32.
Hannibal senior Garret Heaton placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:31.77.
The Hannibal 200-yard free relay team of Heaton, Wilkerson, Briscoe and Allen placed fourth with a time of 2:01.52.
With Hannibal only having seven swimmers, they were unable to compete in every event and finished fourth in the meet as a team.
Hannibal will compete in a meet against Hickman on Saturday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center, starting at 9 a.m.
