PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra made quick work of its Clarence Cannon Conference opponent Clark County on Tuesday night, defeating the Lady Indians 56-22 to win its third straight game.
The biggest takeaway for Palmyra head coach Tim Southers was how well his team's defense played.
"With just 13 points in the first half and nine in the second half," Southers said. "I'm expecting a good defensive effort, but I wasn't expecting it that good. I'm glad our defense is good because we are going to need good defense on Friday."
Palmyra sophomore forward Sydney Compton tied for the team lead in scoring with 16 points; while adding seven boards and four steals.
"She's played very well and she was very consistent," Southers said. "Getting better and better every day. She had a breakout game today."
Palmyra raced out to a fast start, starting the game out with an 8-0 lead before Clark County could score.
The Lady Panthers took a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Junior guard Taytum White and Compton had strong first halves for Palmyra, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Palmyra defense clamped down on Clark County, only allowing them to score five points in the second quarter.
Palmyra took a commanding 36-13 lead into halftime.
The Lady Panthers continued their domination during the third quarter, holding Clark County scoreless for the first five-and-a-half minutes. By the end of the third, Palmyra held a 54-18 lead.
Williams came away with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. She also had two steals and a block.
White added 11 points, two rebounds and three steals.
"This is a pretty good time of the season," Southers said. "We want to make sure we come out and be able to have consistent offense. Our defense was able to be relied on and I think our defense did a tremendous job tonight."
Palmyra had contributions from its bench, including from juniors Ashley Bode, Avery Compton and Alaina Loman.
The bench came away with nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block.
"It's great to get those girls some playing time and give them an opportunity," Southers said. "I would love to do it more often when we can and it was great they had the opportunity tonight. They played well too, especially defensively."
Clark County senior Hope Ross scored a team-high nine points. Junior Emma Bash added eight points and six rebounds.
Palmyra (17-4) will play at South Shelby (17-2) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday. It will be a battle between two powers competing for the Class 3 District 6 crown.
"We try not to think about it too much, but it's right there," Southers said. "The conference championship is on the line at their place against a team we have a chance to beat. I know they also are wanting to get some revenge, but we also want to get the CCC championship. We will be ready to go and are looking forward to it."
