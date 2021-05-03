HANNIBAL — Hannibal held the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays on Friday, with the Pirates competing with Palmyra, South Shelby, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South and Kirksville.
“We had good weather, good competition and some good performances,” said Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender. “Many of our athletes had personal bests in their events. Our girls relay teams are really coming together and are consistently getting better. Field events continue to improve and our athletes are getting more and more drive to do their best every meet.”
Hannibal junior Aliviah Williams won the girls 200-meter dash and placed third in the triple jump.
Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark won the girls javelin, placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Hannibal girls won two other events, with freshman Jocelyn Dorsey winning the 1,600-meter run and senior Cami Bross winning the high jump.
Hannibal freshman Jorie Thompson placed fourth in the girls long jump, sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Other notable finishers on the Hannibal girls side included Emma Fountain placing third in shot put, Bailee Brown placing fifth in shot put, Olivia Mears placing second in discus, Bailey Burroughs placing third in discus, Katie Locke placing fourth in pole vault, Danica Vohs placing fourth in pole vault, Jade Thomas placing second in high jump, Adrya Nichelson placing fifth in the 100-meter dash and Willa Waelder placing fifth in the 400-meter dash.
The Hannibal girls team placed second in both the 4X100-meter relay and 4X200-meter relay.
The Palmyra girls team finished first overall and won both the 4X100-meter and 4X400-meter relays. Palmyra also placed fourth in the 4X200-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay.
Palmyra freshman Taytum White won the girls long jump and 100-meter dash. She also placed second in the 200-meter dash.
Panthers freshman Candra King won the girls shot put and discus. Sophomore Mallory Sublette won the girls triple jump and sophomore Abbey Redd won the pole vault.
Palmyra freshman Laurin Sheputis won the girls 400-meter dash and placed third in the 800-meter run.
Other notable finishers on the Palmyra girls side included Grace Krigbaum placing third in the javelin, Alaina Loman placed second in the pole vault and third in the 400-meter dash, Chloe Hicks placed fifth in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump, Bella McBride placed fifth in the long jump, Ava Weiman placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run and Sophie Hoerr placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Pirates freshman Aneyas Williams won the boys 200-meter dash and placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Hannibal junior John Clubine won both the boys 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. He also placed second in javelin.
Hannibal junior Kaiser Greenwell placed second in the boys triple jump, fourth in the long jump and third in the pole vault.
Pirates senior Andrew Tweedy placed third in the boys 400-meter dash and fourth in the high jump.
Hannibal sophomore DaeShon Glasgow placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles, sixth in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the triple jump.
Pirates senior Daylan Reading placed third in the boys discus and third in the triple jump.
Other notable finishers on the Hannibal boys side included Sheldon Bergheger placing fifth in the 200-meter dash, Eli Hess placing fifth in the 800-meter run, Cameron Nichols placing fifth in the 1,600-meter run and Koen Ramage placed third in the javelin.
The best team finish for the Hannibal boys was the Pirates 4X100-meter relay team placing second.
Palmyra sophomore Hayes Miller won the boys 400-meter dash, placed sixth in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Panthers senior Abe Haerr won the boys 3,200-meter run and placed second in the high jump.
Panthers senior Weston King placed second in both the boys discus and shot put. Josh Lickfield finished fifth in both events.
Other notable finishers for the Palmyra boys side included Elijah Singh placing fifth in the triple jump, Carson Hicks placing third in the high jump and Caleb Juette placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
Palmyra will compete in a conference meet at Clark County High School on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Hannibal will host a conference meet on Friday at 4 p.m. with Fulton, Kirksville, Marshall, Mexico and Moberly.
“We are down to the final meets of the year and our kids are geared up to perform their best in the conference meet and keep building (going) into districts, sectionals and state,” Gschwender said.