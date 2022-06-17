It's easy to overlook Paul Goldschmidt as one of the best hitters in baseball because he has been so quietly consistent throughout his career.
The 12-year veteran has always produced big numbers and stayed healthy on his way to making six All-Star teams, four Silver Slugger awards and four Gold Gloves.
Goldschmidt played well enough last year to finish sixth in the National League MVP voting after batting .294 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs.
This year Goldy is at a whole different level, perhaps on pace to best the great season he had with the Diamondbacks in his mid to late-20s.
At age 34, Goldschmidt is leading the National League in average (.347), on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.640), total bases (151) and hits (82). He also has hit 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 56 RBIs.
As the weather has heated up, the Cardinals first baseman's bat has too after starting April with a modest .798 OPS.
Goldschmidt batted .404 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in the month of May to follow his teammate Nolan Arenado as the National League Player of the Month.
In the month of May, Goldy tied a team record with Albert Pujols and Stan Musial with his 22nd extra base hit for May.
Anytime you are on a list with Pujols and Musial, you are doing something right.
He also carried a 25-game hitting streak into a doubleheader against the Cubs on June 4, and had a 46-game on-base streak snapped last Sunday.
Goldschmidt absolutely erupted against the Pirates in another doubleheader this past Tuesday, going 6-for-8 with three home runs and eight RBIs. The night before, he hit a game-tying home run in an eventual win.
Roughly a third of the way into the season, Goldschmidt has put himself in the driver's seat to win his first MVP as he competes with Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper, Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
Goldschmidt has also benefitted from having Tommy Edman help set the table for him out of the leadoff spot, with Edman making a case for earning his first trip to the All-Star team this year.
Harrison Bader has almost been a second leadoff hitter in the nine-hole, while also providing great defense and base stealing.
The emergence of a trio of rookies in Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez has also greatly benefited the Cardinals.
Donovan has played all over the diamond and has been a force out of the two-hole for the Redbirds, with Gorman and Yepez providing power.
With Arenado having a strong season and the return of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list, the Cardinals are among the top offensive clubs in the National League, ranking third in runs scored and fourth in average.
The Cardinals have also had improvement in their pitching so far this season.
Last year, Adam Wainwright was the only consistent starter the team had and is even better this season.
The return to health by Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson has been huge for St. Louis, with both pitchers eating innings and pitching well.
Jack Flaherty has been plagued by injuries the past couple of years. He was not in top form in his season debut on Wednesday, but a healthy and effective Flaherty would be huge for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals could use another consistent arm in the bullpen, but Gio Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley have gotten the job done well. Andre Pallante is another pitcher who has been useful, rather if it's out of the bullpen or rotation.
The team will have to play without Yadier Molina until he recovers from a knee injury, with the Cardinals calling up top prospect Ivan Herrera to split time with Andrew Knizner in his absence.
One of the big storylines this season was the farewell tour for Wainwright, Pujols and Molina. The Cardinals are playing like a team that wants to send that trio of team greats off with another deep postseason run.
