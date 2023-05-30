QUINCY -- Last season's collapse to Alton in the Prospect League Western Conference championship game left a bad taste in the mouth of Quincy Gems manager Brad Gyorkos.
The Gems held a 7-1 lead going into the seventh inning only to fall to Alton 8-7 and miss out at a chance to play in the Prospect League Championship Series.
"Our expectation is that we make the playoffs again and we make a strong push," Gyorkos said. "That's the goal."
Quincy finished with an overall 32-30 record and were a half-game behind Great River Division champion Normal last season.
The Gems will return Oakland University and Payson Seymour graduate Lucas Loos to its infield, with the junior leading the club with nine home runs last year.
While Loos' brings power, Gyorkos sees the Gems as a team that will win by speed and manufacturing runs.
"It might be different than last year," Gyorkos said. "I don't know if we have the big boppers who are going to hit the ball out of the yard, but I think that they are fun to watch and they are going to fly around. For me, I like to steal a lot of bases and do a lot of different stuff, so I think we got the club that's going to be able to do it."
Also figuring into the infield mix are a pair of players from Quincy University -- Joe Huffman and Harry Fandre.
Huffman played shortstop for the Hawks down the stretch during their recent postseason run.
"I think they are both going to have a huge role with our infield," Gyorkos said. "It's always nice to have some guys from Quincy in the infield every single day so people are familiar with them."
The Gems have six outfielders on their roster, which includes former Quincy Notre Dame standout Harry Oden, who now attends Maryville University.
"I want everybody to get out on the field and see what works the best," Gyorkos said. "We will probably platoon them. It's almost like a line change in hockey. The game plan is that there's a different group each night and once somebody wins the job, they've won the job."
One of the most pivotal players is Washburn University junior catcher Otto Jones, a returner from last season.
Jones is one of three backstops on the Gems roster.
"We're going to give (Jones) the first crack at it because he's been through it and knows what the expectations are," Gyorkos said.
Jones will be looked to help guide a pitching staff with a mixture of returners and newcomers on it.
Gyorkos will go with John Wood junior Peyton Clampitt for the opening day start on Wednesday, with the former Camp Point Central product appearing in four games last season.
Clampitt is one of four Blazers on the Gems roster this season, which also includes Juan C. Wu, Connor Schwindeler and Cole Parkhill.
The Gems pitching staff also includes Culver-Stockton senior southpaw Stefan Stockwell and QU junior Josh Hempelman.
Another returner is Maryville University sophomore left-hander Philip Reinhardt, who was second on the team with 37.1 innings pitched last season.
"I don't think we are going to have a lot of guys who are going to blow the radar gun up, but we do have a lot of dudes who are going to compete their tails off," Gyorkos said. "So I do think we are improved there, so we'll see what happens."
The coaching staff is still working on configuring its starting rotation and reliever roles.
"I think they're talented," Gyorkos said. "We just got to figure out a way to put the bullpen together that's going to make them successful."
The Gems were only able to get in one practice on Tuesday prior to the season, so they are still looking to find their identity.
"It's 57 games in 67 days," Gyorkos said. "It's a grind. It's hard. The one good thing there's not many practices and you kind of just show up and play. Once they get into that first week or two, they kind of get in the swing of things. It takes an adjustment, but I think they'll be ok once they start seeing what it looks like and what their routine is."
The home opener is on Friday against the Clinton Lumberkings.
"(The fans) are the best part," Gyorkos said. "That's the one thing about the Quincy Gems is that the fans always show up. We'll travel to other places and they won't have very many people in the stands. Here in Quincy, they show up. We're really excited."
2023 Schedule
May 31 -- at Burlington
June 1 -- at Springfield
June 2 -- Clinton
June 3 -- Clinton
June 4 -- Burlington
June 6 -- at Burlington
June 7 -- Springfield
June 8 -- Thrillville
June 9 -- Normal
June 10 -- at Normal
June 11 -- at Alton
June 12 -- at Alton
June 13 -- Burlington
June 15 -- O'Fallon
June 16 -- at O'Fallon
June 17 -- Cape
June 18 -- Cape
June 20 -- at Alton
June 21 -- at Springfield
June 22 -- at Springfield
June 23 -- O'Fallon
June 24 -- at Normal
June 25 -- at Clinton
June 26 -- at Clinton
June 27 -- Alton
June 28 -- Alton
June 30 -- Burlington
July 1 -- O'Fallon
July 2 -- Burlington
July 3 -- Normal
July 4 -- Normal
July 6 -- at Clinton
July 7 -- at Burlington
July 8 -- at O'Fallon
July 9 -- Alton
July 10 -- Jackson
July 11 -- Jackson
July 13 -- at Trillville
July 14 -- Illinois Valley
July 15 -- at Illinois Valley
July 16 -- at Illinois Valley
July 17 -- at Burlington
July 19 -- Clinton
July 20 -- at Clinton
July 21 -- at Jackson
July 22 -- at Jackson
July 23 -- at O'Fallon
July 26 -- Springfield
July 27 -- Thrillville
July 28 -- at Cape
July 29 -- Burlington
July 31 -- Alton
Aug. 1 -- at Illinois Valley
Aug. 2 -- Springfield
Aug. 3 -- Illinois Valley
Aug. 4 -- Illinois Valley
Aug. 5 -- at Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.