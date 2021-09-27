ROCHESTER, Minn. — Gem City Gymnastics & Tumbling collected some hardware at the USTA National Championships this June.
Three advanced girls athletes competed in the final day of the Nationals, and 29 area total athletes competed from June 14-19.
“It is such an accomplishment by them and a testament of the work that gets put in on a day-to-day basis,” said Gem City Gymnastics & Tumbling coach Zeke Cernea. “Those kids are in the gym 10 to 12 hours a week. Putting that kind of time in and getting to experience a well-deserved result is beyond thrilling for a youth athlete.”
The advanced tumbling team consisting of Ashlyn Akerson, MaryKate McReynolds and Sophia Slater placed third overall in Nationals out of 116 total teams.
McReynolds was second in flight, Akerson was third in flight and Slater was fourth in flight.
There was no room for error with the advanced tumbling team because all three needed to perform well for Gem City to advance.
“With the advanced girls, you have to have three athletes to be eligible in the team competitions,” Cernea said. “A lot of gyms on any given year have 16 advanced athletes at Nationals. You are looking at your top three athletes with the highest score and that’s your team score. We didn’t have a pool of 14 girls to choose from to get our three highest scores. All three of my girls had to be boom, boom, boom.”
All three of the advanced tumbling girls come from Missouri, with McReynolds and Slater hailing from Canton and Akerson living in Palmyra.
“We have a lot of kids that come from across the river and we have a lot of kids from this side of the river (in Illinois),” Cernea said. “We have a pretty good pool (of athletes) in the surrounding communities and not just Quincy.”
Cernea is one of four tumbling coaches for Gem City Gymnastics & Tumbling, which also includes Laci Heller, Anne Nash and Lydia Schrand.
Cernea said the latest run at Nationals helps add to the level of prestige for Gem City Gymnastics & Tumbling, which has been active since 2006.
“On an individual perspective, we’ve had lots of national championships at a high level,” Cernea said. “This was our highest placement as a team in the team competition ... I think what made this one so special was just getting it to be a collective (accomplishment) and not just be about a single athlete.”
With last year’s national competition canceled due to the pandemic, there was excitement in the air in this past summer’s national tournament in Minnesota.
“I think it helped they got to compete for the first time in over a year after (missing) Nationals for a whole year,” Cernea said. “To be able to travel was a big thing. To get out of their hometown and see something different and be able to compete was kind of a flood of exciting things they haven’t had in a couple of years.”
The novice girls tumbling team placed second out of 116 reams at Nationals, after competing in five invitationals during the season. The novice team consisted of Josalyn Miller, Ellie Lithila, Mae Pittman, Lydia George, Lauryn George, Ruby Akerson, Ellisyn Stratman, Aubrey Cress-Grote, Millie Stewart and Madilynn Wiseman.
Lithila won a national title after finishing first in flight in the novice division.
The girls intermediate team placed 14th overall. Laken Hudnut was second in flight and Morgan Mueller was third in flight.
Cernea said it was a exciting experience for the parents to see their children do well at the national competition.
“Athletes and their families and friends are essentially their fans,” Cernea said. “You could just see it on their faces when we were at the competition.”