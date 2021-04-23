HANNIBAL — For the past four years, Hannibal senior Gavin Morawitz has been the heart and soul of the Pirates wrestling team.
He now will be taking his talents to Hannibal-LaGrange University, as Morawitz signed a letter-of-intent with the Trojans on Thursday at Korf Gymnasium.
Morawitz plans on majoring in nursing and said HLGU was a fit for him since it was close to home and a religious school.
“I like that they are willing to work with me and make me a better athlete,” Morawitz said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
HLGU head wrestling coach Daniel Capp said he is excited to see what Morawitz will bring to the Trojan wrestling program during the next four years.
“Everyone we’ve talked to about Gavin said he is the hardest worker they’ve ever seen,” Capp said. “He is a guy who’s going to be able to push himself to the next level and I think we are going to be the best to facilitate him on that.”
This past season, HLGU finished fourth out of nine teams in the American Midwest Conference tournament.
Hannibal High School wrestling head coach Jake Borgmeyer said Morawitz will bring his leadership abilities to a growing program at HLGU.
“For them to add someone who is as hard of a worker as him and just an all-around good kid and student is going to be big for them and their program,” Borgmeyer said. “Then you throw in his wrestling accolades and his ability on the mat. I’m very excited to see what comes out of this.”
Morawitz finished fourth overall in the state tournament during his junior season, when he went 39-6 in matches. He just missed out on a medal at state this past season as a senior.
“I always talk about the end of the season and their accomplishments, but really their facial expression when they come off that mat the final time and it’s real to them that their hard work paid off,” Borgmeyer said. “So when they place as he did as a junior, you can just tell with the look on his face, ‘man, I just did this.’”
Morawitz said his favorite memories of high school were the camaraderie with his teammates and what he learned from the coaching staff.
“When I first started, I wasn’t the best,” Morawitz said. “(Borgmeyer) taught me that hard work and doing what you love would get me where I need to be.”