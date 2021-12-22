MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls basketball team fell to Montgomery County 41-27 in Tuesday's road game.
Lady Panthers sophomore guard Mari Gares led the team in scoring with 12 points.
Monroe City (1-8) will head into Christmas break and will compete in the Clopton Tournament the first week of January when play resumes.
