HANNIBAL — After three years as an assistant coach for the Hannibal girls basketball program, Shawn Gaines has been promoted to the head coaching position for the Lady Pirates.
Gaines takes over for Evan Cerven, who stepped down after four seasons at the helm following the 2021-22 season.
“I’ve been (these girls) coach for most of them since junior high,” Gaines said. “So knowing all of these girls and being familiar with them really made me want to stay and build off of what they can do.”
Gaines praised the previous coaching staff during his introduction as head coach.
“I know for sure (that I learned) from Coach Cerven is positivity,” Gaines said. “He is a great guy and a great coach and is always positive. He’s aggressive and he plays to what he wants to do. So, I want to take that and be who I am in the coaching scene.”
Gaines is also an assistant for the Hannibal football team, serving as defensive coordinator for the junior varsity team and linebacker and running back coach for the varsity team.
As well as those duties, Gaines also teaches seventh grade math at Hannibal Middle School.
Gaines said he learned a lot from Pirates football head coach Jeff Gschwender, assistant coach Chris Nicholas and other coaches around the region.
“I’ve been in communication with and being mentored by (Rock Bridge girls basketball head coach) Jill Nagel,” Gaines said. “I hope she’s going to end up being a Hall of Fame coach. I definitely communicate with her and listen to her. She’s helped mold kind of how I think and put myself together.”
Hannibal has fallen on hard times since finishing 17-9 three seasons ago, finishing the last two seasons with losing records and first round district tournament exits.
Gaines hopes to put Hannibal in position to compete for conference and district championships, and will have a young roster to work with since the team is only losing one senior.
“I want to get out in transition, play fast, use our athleticism and be aggressive defensively,” Gaines said. “So hopefully we can force a bunch of turnovers and close the skill gap.”
Top returning players for Hannibal include Nora Hark, Kyliah French, Mariah Mayfield, Abbie Martin and Baylee Pugh.
Hannibal also saw Zaria Reese, McKenna Hull, Damia Whitaker and Abbie Martin get significant varsity playing time last season.
Gaines said he hopes the team’s younger players can build off the varsity experience they gained last season.
“We may be young, but we are extremely athletic and we actually were fairly skilled compared to other freshmen who may have came through,” Gaines said. “I know that in year’s past, you may have one or two girls who are really talented and may be able to sit the bench. But we had a bunch of (freshmen) girls play varsity.”
