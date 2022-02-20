Every boy or girl dreams of one common thing in the wrestling world and that is to be the best in the sport.
In order to be the best, you must give some dedication to the sport. Many of today’s best wrestling athletes in our hometown and surrounding areas started at the ground up in their local wrestling club and had their foundation built for their success in high school and beyond.
There is no doubt that starting at the youth club level at an early age comes with many advantages for wrestlers to use as they get older and more successful. Youth wrestling provides a sense of camaraderie with wrestlers of all ages. It teaches teamwork, but it also teaches independence.
Hannibal Wrestling Club coach Charlie Culp said the area has been fortunate to have good youth coaches to the point where high school coaches only need to make minor adjustments since the kids already understand the sport.
“Youth Club wrestling teaches what is needed to win at this next level," Culp said. "It’s always good to surround your kids with multiple coaches with a bunch of knowledge at a young age. As these athletes matured, they learned to take the skills that were taught and make it their own."
Over the past week we have seen Hannibal wrestlers, Palmyra wrestlers, and former friends who moved to new schools to wrestle compete Missouri High School State Championships in Columbia, and youth club wrestling was the start of their success.
When talking with several former Pirate and Panther wrestlers, former coaches and current club wrestlers, I could see the excitement and the pure pride and joy they had about the success of these boys at the state high school level.
Hannibal Wrestling Club coach Danny Essig said kids grow and learn after they are introduced to wrestling at a young age.
“Most of the kids that decide to wrestle in high school are successful in their high school years from a successful youth program," Essig said. "As a coach we not only teach the sport of wrestling, but discipline as well. We strive to guide the kids in the right direction to show good sportsmanship on the mat and respectful students off the mat.”
Palmyra Wrestling Club coach Dustin Rife treats youth club like a family.
"It starts at the age of five with a lot of blood, sweat, and tears," Rife said. "These kids all grow up together, beat the crap out of each other, but at the end of the day they are the best of friends off the mat. We’ve seen this weekend that we are a family of kids and parents cheering for our own high school wrestlers, but our other local teams as well.”
Palmyra is hoping not to only have a boys state title team, but to develop a girls team competing at the state tournament.
Rife added wrestlers gain experience and better technique starting at at a younger age.
“We teach them how to wrestle, but most importantly we teach them how to work hard, be a good sport, and learn that it is never ok to quit," Rife said. "Our goal is to send seasoned wrestlers to our high school team every season with much larger numbers coming up."
Three-time state champion and Palmyra junior Collin Arch has embraced teaching younger wrestlers.
“The youth wrestling club is your biggest support system and a great community that has your back all the time," Arch said. "As a wrestler I hope to inspire these younger kids by showing them that by working hard and committing yourself to something you can accomplish whatever you want.”
Palmyra wrestlers such as Arch, Luke Triplett, Brayden Pillars and girls wrestler Elly Lorensen having success is something that is being noticed by Palmyra youth wrestlers.
“I think the wrestlers are amazing and I hope to be like them some day," said Palmyra Wrestling Club member Ava Rife. "I will strive to work hard and try my best. My goal is to be just like Faith Cole who was the first women’s undefeated four-time high school state champion in Missouri.”
Palmyra Wrestling Club member Kinsley Rife set a goal of being a 12-time state champion from youth to high school.
“I love the older kids because they are great leaders with good grades," Kinsley Rife said. "They work hard and that’s why they are so good. I plan to keep wrestling hard and work out to keep getting better and stronger."
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech placed fourth in the Class 3 120-pound division said youth wrestling helped prepare him for competing at the high school level.
“You make so many new friends along the way that you are going to have for a very long time," Creech said. "I just try to go out and inspire the younger ones to give it all they have and to leave it all on the mat and never give up when the road seems rough.”
Tanner Leonard used to compete in Hannibal prior to transferring to Lawson and won the Class 1 182-pound division title this year.
“In youth club wrestling you make an unbreakable bond with your brothers that will last a lifetime," Lawson said. "In high school you get to feed off each other’s energy and be successful. As a wrestler I try to inspire those who are coming up in the club to be respectful win or lose, to set an example, and to put on show that they will enjoy."
For Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp, youth wrestling taught him about discipline, respect and weight control.
Culp finished in fourth place in the Class 3 126-pound weight division in his first state championship appearance this year.
“The youth wrestling club contributes a ton for your high school career," Culp said. "From learning the basics, to learning the advanced technical moves you need to drill in your head, to becoming a successful wrestler. The youth program is what did this for me. It not only drilled it into my head of what needs to happen in different positions, but it became muscle memory for me."
The biggest lesson Culp learned is hard work.
"I just hope the young wrestlers coming up know that you can not only be great by doing what you need to do to be great, but you need to do the extra in and out of practice," Culp said. "You need that want to attitude and the drive that it takes to be where you want to be.”
Liberty's Wentric Williams III was not only the Class 4 195-pound division state champion, his team, the Blue Jays, won the state title.
Williams built a bond with his wrestling brothers to push each other to be great.
“As a wrestler I have learned many lessons, but my biggest take from wrestling, no matter how good you are, wrestling will not always go your way," Williams said. "There will be pretties and not so pretties, but how you respond and adjust will show who you are and what you are about. I basically use that advice in my everyday life to be the best I can be on and off the mat.”
Winning a state title has helped inspire youth wrestlers in Liberty.
“I view the older wrestlers as coaches and mentors," said Liberty Wrestling Club grappler Justice Williams. "I get to watch and learn different moves every time I watch them. I strive to become better. I am going to improve my technique with my shots and wrestling overall."
Wrestling is one of the world’s oldest sports for good reason, yet despite its benefits, many parents hesitate to have their kids participate in youth programs.
You often hear that wrestling is either too dangerous, or that it will make kids violent. The one thing that is universal, is wrestling teaches values that last a lifetime on and off the mat, go far beyond winning and losing, set the foundation for a rewarding career in athletics, and much success in life.
There is no sport like wrestling that can teach some incredible life-long values in life. Wrestling teaches values that go far beyond winning and losing and last long after one’s wrestling career is done.
