HANNIBAL -- A culture change with Hannibal girls basketball led to an amazing turnaround after new head coach Shawn Gaines drilled in the positive message of "Why Not Us?"
“Them believing in me and believing in what I brought to the table as a coach is why we won 18 games, not so much me being at the helm but them buying in and wanting to be successful,” said Gaines after the Pirates concluded their seventh winningest season in school history.
Five is the number of wins Hannibal had combined over the last two seasons, one is the number of double-digit winning seasons the school has had since 2008-2009 and 18 is the number of wins the 2022-2023 girls’ basketball team finished with after a 51-46 loss to Fort Zumwalt East in the Class 5 District Tournament.
Three words simply to put a bow on this historic season, a remarkable turnaround.
The majority of the time in past seasons; the players, coaches and Hannibal fans would see the Pirates on the wrong end of the scoreboard when the heard the buzzer going off at game's end.
Losing and losing over and over, season after season can take its’ toll on a team’s culture and when it carries on, the frustration can often morph into complacency.
This complacency is what Gaines was walking into after being promoted from assistant varsity coach and head coach of the freshman team to being the head man of the varsity team last spring.
Gaines was confident in his ability to take over at the helm and in the potential of the girls but wasn’t entirely sure how he would be received especially by the girls after they’ve been used to him as the assistant for the last four years.
“Yeah I felt pressure for sure, because I’m no longer the guy suggesting the calls I’m the guy who’s making the calls and it was a little nerve racking stepping out and being that voice,” said Gaines. “So, I walked in expecting some push back not necessarily seeing the success we ended up having this year knowing that building a culture takes time.”
The girls’ could’ve easily been less motivated to go out there and all of sudden forge a new era of basketball seeing a familiar face at the helm but credit to the girls and the staff for fast tracking this process from losing to winning seemingly overnight.
The Pirates had gone 3-11 in their last 14 season openers before 2022, and 1-5 when they played Bowling Green in the opener since 2015.
Safe to say Hannibal was sending a message right off the bat this year that things we’re going to be different this season that people following along might’ve not taken notice of given it being the opener but the girls knew what they were capable of as the season was underway.
Sophomore and leading scorer Mariah Mayfield pointed to the chemistry and trust as big reasons for the success the team had this past season.
“This year we did a much better job in learning each other’s roles and how we all played together and that’s something that we will continue to make us a stronger basketball team going into next season and so forth,” said Mayfield.
The Pirates won the opener against Bowling Green 55-43, one of their many double-digit wins this past season in route to a blazing start winning seven of their first nine games only seeing two losses before the clock hit midnight on New Year’s Eve.
As the season continued into the new calendar year Hannibal would hit a dry spell, losing three of their first five games of 2023.
The Pirates of old might not have been able to stay the course and fight off that mid-season adversity but the 'Why Not Us’ moniker the girls approached this season with wouldn’t allow any sort of losing traits to seep into their locker room. Mayfield credited the team’s motivation and mental toughness as the season went on.
“I think we all have really grown together and got behind the “Why Not Us” movement of our team and really trusted each other, said Mayfield. “I’m super proud of how far we came this year although we didn’t end the way we wanted it to still proud of the progress we made.”
Hannibal would go on to win three straight with a one-point victory over Monroe City, a team they hadn’t beaten since 2020, followed by two double digit victories over Clark County and Kirksville.
It was clear the girls had increased their intensity on the defensive side of the court, diving for loose balls, determine to claim every rebound as theirs and changing the type of offense previous Hannibal teams had displayed playing at a much faster pace.
Coach Gaines credited the increased intensity of the team to how well and hard they worked before the season conditioning themselves to play a new style of basketball entering the season.
“Our early season conditioning stuff was pretty tough and I made sure it was tough because I knew the kind of basketball I wanted and knew we were capable of playing,” said Gaines. “The girls welcomed the physical and athletic style of play, and that style is fun whenever you can play at a fast pace. It was a different style for the girls then the past years, and the girls were really mature to handle it.”
After putting other teams in the conference and fans on notice that this Hannibal team was one to be reckoned with, the girls would go on to finish the season winning six of their last nine games before losing in the Class 5 District 4 tournament. They would finish with a 7-3 record at home, 6-3 record away from Hannibal and 5-3 at neutral sites.
The Pirates didn’t just stack up wins this season they left without a doubt who the better team was leaving the gym with an average margin of victory of 21.2, putting up over 50 points a game in the process.
But no other win this season meant more to the girls and coaching staff then defeating Palmyra for the first time in 15 years in dramatic fashion in an 81-80 road win.
“I didn’t tell them that it had been that long until after the game," Gaines said. "I did that with a lot of our historical facts of the team this year, I didn’t tell them this was the seventh highest win total in school history until after the fact either. It was a goal that we set out in early December, we set out a lot of goals that we wanted to complete this year and beating rival Palmyra was one of them.”
Mayfield and the girls after they realized what they had just pulled off in beating their rival, talked about how emotional the team was and the joy everyone had in the locker room.
“Super emotional, at first we were all like woah we just beat a very good team and when we got back into the locker room we were super hyped about it,” said Mayfield. “Screaming, yelling, hugging each other and we we’re really excited about that one because we wanted that game more than anything.”
There were many impressive feats Hannibal pulled off this season and will certainly be looking to build on going into the future, but one of the most impressive aspects of this basketball team was the poise they showed night in and night out with 17 underclassmen and just two seniors, Nora Hark and Kyliah French.
Mayfield along with sophomore Abbie Martin and freshman Malia Stolte made the All-Conference Team.
“Abbie showed up this year with so much more poise and has matured a lot as a basketball player," said Gaines. "A lot of teams circled Mariah as the best player but honestly Abbie was our most complete player. She was the point guard for the majority of the season leading our offense, was good defensively, she was our most efficient player, leading rebounder and led us in steals.”
Coach Gaines praised sophomore Aubrielle Krigbaum for her consistent positive uplifting approach every day with her teammates and juniors McKenna Hull and Katelynn Ferguson-Minor for being the leaders in doing all the dirty work, diving after loose balls and going up for rebounds.
Coach as well gave credit to the play of Mayfield, Martin and Stolte and how vital they were in route to a historical season for Hannibal.
“Mariah really stepped up her play even more than her freshman year, she went from 8-9 points a night to about 11-12 this season," Gaines said. "Malia Stolte really broke out, I knew she was good when I coached her last year as an eighth grader but she really shined on the varsity level.”
“Burn the Boats”, will be the new moniker for the 2023-2024 Pirates as they look to prove this past season was by no means, a one-hit wonder, the great thing is this is a young team with almost every single player returning.
Coach Gaines talked about what needs to be done in order to sustain this level of success not only for a few big wins in the season, or one great season but trying to begin a chain of successful basketball for the long term.
“The wonderful thing about these group of girls is they’re already ready for that," said Gaines. "So many girls have told me they’re ready to get back to practice, get back to work in the summer and be together again.”
So, success and the excitement of what’s to come of the program moving forward should put the rest of the conference on notice that this indeed is a new era of basketball for Hannibal.
“Second piece that is important towards keeping the momentum going is reinforcing that we are good, you don’t win 18 games by accident so the important thing is how we step up on our keys to success from this past season because schools like Palmyra and Quincy we will see again,” said Gaines. “I’ve already began to tweak the schedule to let the girls know if we want to play with the best, we got to start beating the best to see where we stack up.”
