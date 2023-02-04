SHELBINA, Mo. -- The class of the Clarence Cannon Conference girls basketball met for the second time this season.
Palmyra had won the first match over South Shelby 56-54 on Dec. 10 to capture the Monroe City Tournament championship.
On Friday, South Shelby got revenge and defeated Palmyra 64-41.
Friday's game was tied at 28-28 at halftime and the second half proved to be the difference, with the Lady Birds outscoring Palmyra by a 36-13 margin in the final two quarters.
Lady Panthers junior forward Candra King scored a team-high 20 points, while pulling down nine rebounds and getting one steal. Clare Williams and Taytum White each scored seven points.
Lady Birds senior Miranda Patterson scored a game-high 32 points.
Milli Mozee-Williams put a double-double for South Shelby, scoring 10 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Belle Roush added 13 points.
South Shelby (19-2) will face QND (26-1) in the QND Shootout at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Palmyra (17-5) will host Monroe City (8-13) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bowling Green edged Monroe City 40-39 in a girls basketball game at Monroe City High School on Friday.
Lady Cats junior Kaylyn Charlton scored a game-high 24 points, with senior Grace Deters chipping in 10 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore Audri Youngblood scored a team-high 13 points, with freshman Naaron Hays adding nine points.
Bowling Green (9-11) will host Elsberry (18-4) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Monroe City (8-13) will play at Palmyra (17-5) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Bowling Green boys basketball team defeated Monroe City 53-49 at Monroe City High School on Friday.
Monroe City fought back after falling behind 35-18 at halftime, but were unable to overcome the early deficit.
Bobcats sophomore Jace Askew scored a team-high 17 points, while senior Marcus Starks put up 15 points.
Bowling Green (9-8) will host Elsberry in its next game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Monroe City (6-13) will face Liberty in the QND Superfan Shootout on Saturday at 11 a.m. After that, Monroe City will play at Palmyra (15-7) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The South Shelby boys basketball team defeated Palmyra 65-62 at South Shelby High School on Friday.
South Shelby (10-12) will play at Brookfield (4-18) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palmyra (15-7) will host Monroe City (6-13) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
