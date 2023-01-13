PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra won its third straight game on Friday night, defeating Centralia 63-48 at home.
Lady Panthers junior forward Candra King racked up a team-high 26 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore guard Clare Williams scored 15 points, while junior guard Taytum White added 13 points.
Palmyra (12-3) will host the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Panthers are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 Mark Twain (0-12) in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Pirates fall to conference foe Kirksville
It wasn't Hannibal's night in a road boys basketball showdown against North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville.
The Pirates fell behind early and were defeated 71-46 by Kirksville.
Pirates senior Haden Robertson scored a team-high 11 points.
Hannibal (5-9) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next weekend. The Pirates are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Monroe City in the opening round at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars defeat Macon
Highland bounced back from a pair of defeats with a 46-41 win over Macon on Friday on the road.
Morgan Keith led the way in scoring with 14 points, while Ansley Bringer added 12 points.
Highland (10-5) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. They are the No. 4 seed and will face Monroe City in the opening round at 7:30 on Monday.
Monroe City defeats Clark County
The Monroe City boys basketball team defeated Clark County 35-21 to win its second straight game.
Ryan Moss led Monroe City in scoring with 12 points, while Jaylyn Countryman added 11 points.
Monroe City (4-7) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next weekend. The Pirates are the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seed Hannibal in the opening round at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palmyra bounces back with win over Centralia
After a disappointing loss on Tuesday, the Palmyra boys basketball team bounced back to defeat Centralia 54-49 at home on Friday night.
Marty Smyser III led Palmyra in scoring with 16 points, while Carson Hicks racked up 14 points.
Palmyra (11-4) will host in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Panthers are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Highland at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Canton falls short to North Shelby
The Canton girls basketball team fell to North Shelby 60-54 on the road Friday night, snapping a five-game winning streak.
Lady Tigers senior Nariah Clay scored a team-high 18 points, but exited early after being fouled out.
Kielyn Ott added 10 points for Canton, while Macy Glasgow racked up eight points.
Canton (9-6) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. They are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Van-Far in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kirksville ends Hannibal winning streak
The Hannibal girls basketball team has had a good run of success so far, but not on Friday night in Kirksville.
North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville defeated Hannibal 64-52, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 13 points, while Katelynn Ferguson-Minor added 12 points.
Hannibal (8-4) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Pirates are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed Clark County in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Monroe City girls rout Clark Co.
Monroe City came away with a 51-33 road win over Clark County on Friday night.
Leading the way in scoring was Mari Gares with 14 points, while Naaron Hays racked up 10 points.
Monroe City (6-7) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Panthers are the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Highland at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.