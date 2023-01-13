Clare Williams.jpg

Palmyra’s Clare Williams (10) shoots the ball during the Panthers game against the Kirksville Tigers on Tuesday in Palmyra. 

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra won its third straight game on Friday night, defeating Centralia 63-48 at home.

Lady Panthers junior forward Candra King racked up a team-high 26 points.

