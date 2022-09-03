Monroe City came away with a 46-13 road win over Montgomery County on Friday in the second week of high school football action.
The Panther rushing attack was in full force on Friday night, rushing for a combined 308 yards.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monroe City came away with a 46-13 road win over Montgomery County on Friday in the second week of high school football action.
The Panther rushing attack was in full force on Friday night, rushing for a combined 308 yards.
Senior Ceaton Pennewell was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 185 yards. Waylon DeGrave had 11 carries for 50 yards, while Cameron Jones had three carries for 58 yards.
Reece Buhlig went 2-for-4 passing for 54 yards.
Pennewell also had a forced fumble on defense, with DeGrave coming up with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Monroe City (2-0) will play at Highland (1-1) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Mark Twain rebounded from a opening week loss with a 46-9 win over Winfield in the Tigers home opener.
Lakoda Preston was back in action on Friday and made an immediate impact. He rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, caught a 54-yard touchdown reception, returned a punt for a touchdown and intercepted two passes and had seven tackles on defense.
Austin Shepherd was Mark Twain's leading rusher with 106 yards on 11 carries, including a touchdown run.
Conner Eckler went 4-for-7 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown, while avoiding any turnovers.
Ayden Waters led the Tigers with 13 tackles, including four for a loss.
Mark Twain (1-1) will play at Wright City (2-0) in its next game on Friday, Sept at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.