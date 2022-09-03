Pennewell Week 1.JPG

File photo of Monroe City linebacker Ceaton Pennewell going in for a tackle of Mark Twain running back Austin Shepherd on Friday, Aug. 26 at Lankford Field in Monroe City. Both Mark Twain and Monroe City won their Week 2 matchups.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

Monroe City came away with a 46-13 road win over Montgomery County on Friday in the second week of high school football action.

The Panther rushing attack was in full force on Friday night, rushing for a combined 308 yards.

