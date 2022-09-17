Mark Twain evens up record with second half surge over Wildcats
After rushing out to an early 14-0 lead, Mark Twain found itself down 18-14 to Montgomery County early in the third quarter of Friday's road game.
The Tigers then rallied to score 32 second half points to earn a 50-18 win over the Wildcats and even up their record.
Tigers running back Lakoda Preston ran roughshod over the Wildcats, rushing 18 times for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Four of the five rushing touchdowns for Preston were over 40 yards.
Quarterback Conner Eckler went 3-for-9 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Eckler connected with Jaxen Lake for a 64-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to retake the lead, which Mark Twain would not relinquish.
Mark Twain also had a one-yard touchdown run by Hunter Vasel late in the game.
Ayden Waters and Nate Ferry each had a sack, with Ferry having two tackles for a loss.
Mark Twain (2-2) will host North Callaway (2-2) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Palmyra falls to Macon at homecoming game
A 29-point explosion by Macon in the third quarter doomed Palmyra's chances to earn its first win on Friday, as the Panthers fell to the Tigers 49-14.
Friday's game was the first home game of the season for Palmyra and the second Clarence Cannon Conference contest for the Panthers.
Palmyra struck first when Marty Smyser III ran in a four-yard touchdown and then ran in a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
Macon tied it up when MyKel Linear threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Bray, and then ran in the two-point conversion.
Just a minute later, Linear threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Landan Cole to take a 14-8 lead.
Linear ran in a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter to take a 20-8 lead.
Smyser III followed that up with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Ritchey to narrow Macon's lead to 20-14.
In the second half, it was all Macon with Linear throwing another touchdown pass to Cole. Issac Kauffman ran in two touchdowns, while Mickey Martie also ran in a touchdown.
Smyser III went 9-for-16 passing for 101 yards and one touchdown and one interception, along with a touchdown run.
Ashton Hankins was Palmyra's leading rusher with 11 carries for 41 yards.
Ritchey was Palmyra's leading receiver with four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Brett Tuter was the Panthers leading tackler with 7.5.
Palmyra (0-4) will host Brookfield (1-3) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Other local results
Bowling Green 64, Van-Far 6
North Callaway 30, Louisiana 12
Clark County 50, Highland 8
North Shelby 74, Schuyler County 30
Mexico 35, Marshall 14
Kirksville 34, Moberly 14
Centralia 48, Brookfield 8
