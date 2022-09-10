The final score of Friday's game between Palmyra and Centralia was closer than it appeared.
Centralia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-0 win over Palmyra at Centralia High School.
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
The final score of Friday's game between Palmyra and Centralia was closer than it appeared.
Centralia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-0 win over Palmyra at Centralia High School.
However, the game was a scoreless tie until midway through the second quarter when Kyden Wilkerson ran in a 28-yard touchdown.
Centralia was holding on to a 7-0 lead through most of the third quarter until Cullen Bennett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Adams to take a 14-0 lead.
After that point, it was all Centralia.
Palmyra senior Ashton Hankins had his best game of the season, rushing 19 times for 194 yards with a 5.5 yards per carry average.
Palmyra quarterback Marty Smyser III went 3-for-8 passing for 45 yards, while rushing 10 times for 25 yards.
Palmyra senior Ryan McKeown was the leading receiver with two catches for 41 yards.
Senior linebacker Brett Tuter was the leading tackler for Palmyra with 6.5.
Palmyra (0-3) will host Macon (3-0) in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
Mark Twain unable to overcome fast Wright City start
After a big Week 2 win, Mark Twain fell short to Wright City 21-6 in Friday's road game.
The Wildcats connected with two 40-plus yard touchdown passes in the first quarter, which gave Wright City a 15-0 lead.
Wright City returned a 90-yard kickoff to start the beginning of the second half, taking a 21-0 lead after Mark Twain blocked the Wildcats extra point attempt.
Conner Eckler ran in a one-yard touchdown later in the third quarter to get Mark Twain's sole touchdown.
Tigers senior Lakoda Preston was the team's leading rusher and receiver. He had 14 carries for 112 yards, and five catches for 123 yards.
Coden Miller led Mark Twain with seven tackles, with Ayden Waters and Nate Ferry each having a tackle for a loss.
Mark Twain (1-2) will play on the road against Montgomery County (0-3) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
