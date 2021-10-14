Friday gets hat trick in Hannibal win over Mexico

HANNIBAL — Hannibal won its third game in a row, defeating Mexico 7-1 in Thursday’s boys soccer game at Porter Stadium.
Pirates junior midfielder Alex Friday got a hat trick after scoring three goals, one in the first half and two in the second half.
“He played well and took advantage of his opportunities,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “He’s our second-leading scorer, so he’s been playing well.”
Friday scored the game’s first goal 11 minutes into the first half.
Less than two minutes later, junior forward Drew Porter scored to put the Pirates up 2-0.
Mexico scored its only goal of the game off a penalty kick, and Hannibal took a 2-1 lead to halftime.
Freshman midfielder Maddox Tharp, Friday and freshman midfielder Colton Dryden would score early in the second half to put Hannibal up 5-1 with 30 minutes remaining.
Friday then scored his third goal. Hannibal finished its scoring with a penalty kick goal from freshman forward Bodie Rollins.
Prior to the game, Hannibal held a ceremony for its annual Kicking Cancer game.
“It always feel good to honor members of our community who have battled through cancer,” Hill said. “I want to brag on our guys for raising over $1,500 through raffles and other fundraisers. I’m really proud of them.”
Hannibal goalkeeper Parker Terrill kept Mexico from scoring after the Bulldogs got their penalty kick in the first half.
“Parker did a good job of taking away chances from Mexico,” Hill said.
Hannibal (12-5-1) will host Chillicothe (11-3) in its next game on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Although the Pirates scored seven goals in Thursday’s win over Mexico, Hill feels that Hannibal could had scored more if they were in the right position.
“We will have a practice on Friday afternoon,” Hill said. “Then we will have a practice on Sunday night to get ready for Monday’s game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.