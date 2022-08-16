CENTER, Mo. -- It's a fresh start for Mark Twain softball this season.
The Lady Tigers graduated All-Conference catcher Autumn Arndt and two other senior starters from last year's team.
Mark Twain will also have a new head coach, with Karl Asbury taking over the reins after Ross Parcel stepped down last spring.
"(I want them to) play as hard as they can, with as much effort as they can," Asbury said. "That's my goals for any team that I coach. I don't set (goals) for wins and losses. I want them to be able to compete, play their best with the best fundamentals they can possibly play with."
The team has adjusted to Asbury's coaching style during preseason practices.
"It's different, but I like (Coach) Asbury," said sophomore pitcher Bronwyn Harding. "He's a great coach and he knows how to talk to the girls."
Harding emerged as Mark Twain's top pitcher last season as a freshman, joining Arndt on the All-Conference team.
In the circle, Harding relies on a fastball, changeup and curveball.
Mark Twain is looking for reliable options in the circle after Harding, trying out a couple of girls as pitchers during practice.
"There's a freshman that didn't pitch too much last year in junior high," Asbury said. "She had a shoulder problem and is working back into it, so that's a work in progress. Taylor Martin has also been working (on pitching). If our pitching is there, we can be pretty competitive."
Martin is one of Mark Twain's top returning hitters and will be the team's starting shortstop as as a junior.
"I would like to play good defense this year," Martin said. "For our team, I would like to communicate a little better."
Martin's double play partner at second base is also a returning starter, senior Mariah Clements.
Clements said the team has been working on hitting and defensive drills during the first week of fall practice under Asbury.
"I like it," Clements said. "I think he's going to help us improve and we are going to go forward from here."
Senior Allie Maziarka is slated to be at first base, with third base being competed for in practice.
At catcher, senior Abigail Smith is getting looks behind the plate, as well as a freshman backstop.
"(Smith) is one of my closest friends on the team and she's working pretty hard," Harding said. "We are getting along pretty well."
The outfield for Mark Twain is going to be young and inexperienced.
"Our outfield is looking pretty good," Asbury said. "There's only one girl that was out there the previous year, so we are looking to find the two other spots and it's looking pretty good so far."
Asbury has been working on hitting, defense and base running in practices leading up to the season.
"We are kind of getting all of those fundamentals in," Asbury said. "So when we face our jamboree, we can see what kind of results we get."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 22 -- Mark Twain Jamboree
Aug. 27 -- at Canton
Aug. 29 -- at Monroe City
Aug. 30 -- Paris
Sept. 1 -- Palmyra
Sept. 6 -- at Montgomery County
Sept. 8 -- at Bowling Green
Sept. 13 -- Silex
Sept. 14 -- South Shelby
Sept. 15 -- at Van-Far
Sept. 17 -- at North Shelby Tournament
Sept. 19 -- at Madison
Sept. 20 -- Wright City
Sept. 22 -- at Wellsville-Middleton
Sept. 24 -- Louisiana Bulldog Invitational
Sept. 26 -- Community
Sept. 27 -- Clopton
Sept. 29 -- at Elsberry
Oct. 4 -- North Callaway
Oct. 6 -- Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.