HANNIBAL -- Hannibal enters the boys tennis season with a new coach and double the amount of players on its roster than in 2021.
Pirates boys tennis head coach Tony Kuse said he has been stressing to his players they should have fun and put forth their best effort.
"Attitude is really 100% of what we are doing out here," Kuse said. "When I have a team out here where half (the players) are brand new, we are really work on those fundamentals and turning that into something that's more competitive."
Juniors Karson Westhoff and Gabriel Foster are two of the most experienced players returning and they helped recruit several fellow classmates to go out for tennis this season.
"They've really kind of set the tone as leaders everybody looks up to and they've kind of identified as the ones to beat," Kuse said. "They've been looking at them and seeing how they are hitting and I know (the younger players) are making those goals to get to that point."
Westhoff will be counted on to be Hannibal's No. 1 singles player and will also be part of the Pirates' top doubles team.
Westhoff has been spending preseason practices working on his top spin hits and serving, while taking a leadership role on the team.
"I try to be a leader," Westhoff said. "There's only one senior and there's so many new kids, so I'm considered to be a leader."
Among the younger players Hannibal plans on throwing into the mix is freshman Jace Lee, who's experience is limited to playing summer tennis last year.
"I've just been warming up and playing against harder people (in practice)," Lee said. "Working hard on my back hand (serves)."
Lee is among several players on the team who have limited experience as the coaching staff tries to figure out how to utilize its roster.
There has been open competition for varsity spots on singles and doubles play, with some spots still undetermined.
"Coming from a team of 12 last year to a team of 24 really ups the competition," Kuse. "So they had to earn their spot. With earning that spot comes that competition and that competition makes everybody better."
Hannibal is coming off a 4-16 season in 2021 and a loss to Liberty in the Class 2 District 4 tournament semifinals.
One team Westhoff is excited to play is Marshall, the defending North Central Missouri Conference champions.
"I consider (Marshall) to be our toughest competition," Westhoff said. "They won conference and it will be a good match."
Kuse said he is not comparing this year's team to any teams from the past, and it will be a clean slate for the 2022 season.
"This is year one," Kuse said. "This is the baseline for me and seeing where we can get these kids to meet their goals. Rather if that's getting to a certain place on the team or beating someone in conference. Helping them work with their goals and go from there."
2022 Schedule
March 22 -- Fulton
March 26 -- at Marshall
March 28 -- at Mexico
April 4 -- Kirksville
April 5 -- at Moberly
April 7 -- Quincy Notre Dame
April 8-9 -- Wentzville Holt Tournament
April 11 -- Macomb
April 13 -- at Helias Catholic
April 16 -- Hannibal Invitational
April 21 -- Quincy High
April 26 -- Moberly
April 28 -- Missouri Military Academy
April 29 -- Hickman
May 3 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
May 4-5 -- NCMC Tournament
