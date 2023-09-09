MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Highland nearly spoiled Monroe City's homecoming game before the Panthers rallied for 22 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 30-14 win.
The Cougars led 14-8 going into the fourth quarter of Friday's Clarence Cannon Conference opener.
After a scoreless first quarter, Highland quarterback Brayden Logsdon scored on a two-yard touchdown run. The Cougars failed to convert on a two-point conversion and took a 6-0 lead.
Monroe City responded back with a drive that culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Jayden Holland. Panthers quarterback Trey Smyser threw a two-point conversion pass to Waylon DeGrave to take a 8-6 lead.
Logsdon threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brady Campen later in the second quarter, with Logsdon running in the two-pointer to regain a 14-8 lead by Highland.
Defense dominated the third quarter, which was also scoreless with Highland still clinging to a 14-8 lead by quarter's end. DeGrave intercepted a pass from Logsdon near midfield and later in the quarter Campen picked off a Smyser pass right near the goal line.
Early in the fourth quarter, Abram Smyser hammered in a two-yard touchdown. After a run for a two-point conversion by Dylan Ross, the Panthers took their first lead and went up 16-14.
Holland scored his second touchdown of the night with 3:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on a four-yard run. Smyser then threw a pass to DeGrave in the end zone for a two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 24-14.
Trey Smyser cemented the win by picking off a pass and running it in for a touchdown.
Logsdon led Highland with 102 rushing yards and also had 121 yards passing.
Holland led Monroe City with 88 rushing yards.
The Cougars outgained the Panthers on total yardage by a 240-228 margin.
Highland (2-1) will host Clark County (3-0) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City (3-0) will play at South Shelby (3-0) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday, a pivotal Clarence Cannon Conference and Class 2 District 7 showdown.
Other Area Scores
Wright City 42, Mark Twain 6
South Shelby 51, Brookfield 6
North Shelby 56, Paris 28
Father Tolton 48, Louisiana 21
