CANTON, Mo. -- Four players on the Culver-Stockton men's basketball team have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court for excelling in academics during the 2021-22 school year.

In addition, the 2021-22 men's basketball team was also honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award by the NABC for achieving a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the school year. It is the second straight season the Wildcats have been honored.

