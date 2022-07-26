CANTON, Mo. -- Four players on the Culver-Stockton men's basketball team have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court for excelling in academics during the 2021-22 school year.
In addition, the 2021-22 men's basketball team was also honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award by the NABC for achieving a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the school year. It is the second straight season the Wildcats have been honored.
Named to the Honors Court from the Wildcats was Jalen Blaize, a senior sport management major from Brooklyn, N.Y.; Tanner Cannady, a junior business administration major from Payson, Ill.; Will Kapral, a junior business administration major from Chilton, Wis.; and Zac Rzewnicki, a graduate student in business administration from Harwood Heights, Ill.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet be a junior or senior academically and a varsity player; must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year; must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution; and be a member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I institution with a NABC member coach.
