Four Pirates named to All-Conference baseball team

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal had four players named to the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference team on Friday.
Among the players earning nods were junior pitcher Tanner VanWinkle, senior left fielder Charlie Culp, senior center fielder Drake Dudley and junior catcher Keaton Scott.
Culp set new school single-season records for hits and RBIs this season. Dudley set a school single-season stolen base record and also broke the single-season hit record, ending the season with one less hit than Culp.
Rounding out the All-Conference pitchers were Marshall senior Ben Haug, Marshall junior Coy Smith, Fulton sophomore Dustin Hagens and Mexico junior Josh Forbis.
Rounding out the All-Conference position players were Marshall senior Leyton Crawford, Marshall junior Seth Hoffman, Kirksville senior Logan Blickhan, Kirksville sophomore Dominic Calahan, Fulton junior Allen Walker, Mexico senior Jesse Fennewald, Marshall senior Caden Kraft, Moberly senior Andrew Imgarten, Mexico senior Ty Prince, Mexico junior Daeye Miller, Fulton junior Grant Derenzy, Marshall senior Hollis Makings and Kirksville senior Brock Burchett.
Hannibal finished second in the NCMC with a 6-4 conference record. The Pirates had a 16-8 record, tying the school record for wins in a season.