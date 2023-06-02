HANNIBAL -- Four players from the Hannibal baseball team were selected to the Class 5 District 4 All-District Team.
Junior shortstop Kane Wilson was a First Team selection and set the school single-season hits record with 44 for the second straight season.
Wilson also tied for the team lead with five home runs and also set the single-season record with 44 RBIs.
Senior left-handed pitcher Evan Harsell, sophomore infielder Colton Dryden and junior utility player Graysen Crabill were Second Team selections.
Harsell pitched five innings with four strikeouts and just one earned run during the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal against St. Dominic on May 18.
Dryden had 36 hits, nine doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs this season.
Crabill had a .899 OPS this season.
The Pirates finished the 2023 season with a 17-17 record and fell to St. Dominic 6-5 in the district quarterfinal.
Hannibal graduated Harsell and Alex Friday from the 2023 team.
