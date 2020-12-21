WASHINGTON, Mo. — Hannibal had four undefeated wrestlers in the Washington meet on Friday.
Hannibal 120-pound wrestler Chad Culp (120 pounds) finished 4-0 with two falls, and 160-pound wrestler Gavin Morawitz finished 4-0 with one fall and three TFs.
Pirates 170-pound wrestler Trevor Wilson and 285-pound wrestler Ryan Ross both finished 2-0, with Wilson having two falls.
In the first round, Pacific edged Hannibal 39-35. Hannibal winners in this round included Reign Creech (106 pounds), Thunder Lain (113 pounds), Culp, Morawitz, Wilson, Brady Zimmerman (220 pounds) and Ross.
In the second round, Rockwood Summit narrowly defeated Hannibal 30-29. Hannibal winners in this round included Creech, Lain, Culp, Morawitz, Wilson and Zimmerman.
In the third round, Jefferson City defeated Hannibal 66-14. Hannibal winners in this round included Culp, Peyton Elliot (132 pounds) and Morawitz.
In the fourth round, Washington edged Hannibal 48-30. Hannibal winners in this round included Creech, Lain, Culp, Morawitz and Ross.
Hannibal (5-7) enters a two-week winter break and will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The Pirates will compete in the Moberly quad meet with Kirksville and Marshall.