Four Hannibal volleyball players earn All-Conference selections

HANNIBAL -- The North Central Missouri Conference champion Hannibal had four players named to the All-Conference volleyball team on Wednesday.
Earning selections were seniors Bella Falconer and Kendel Locke, as well as juniors Nora Hark and Kate Maune. Falconer, Locke and Hark were First Team selections and Maune was a Second Team selection.
Joining Falconer, Hark and Locke as First Team All-Conference selections were Kirksville senior Corrine Vorkink, Mexico junior Jessica Stephens and Kirksville junior Malea Nelson.
Joining Maune as Second Team All-Conference selections were Fulton sophomore Mariah Reed, Fulton junior Quiara Walton, Marshall junior Jazmyne Williams, Kirksville sophomore Ellen McNeely and Mexico senior Emily Nunan.
Hannibal won the conference with a perfect 8-0 record. Kirksville was second at 6-2, Fulton was third at 4-4, Mexico was fourth at 2-6 and Marshall was fifth at 0-8.
The Lady Pirates will play the winner of Thursday's first round district match between Fulton and Mexico in the Class 4 District 8 semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Korf Gymnasium.
