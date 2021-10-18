HANNIBAL -- Hannibal placed four players on the Class 4 District 4 All-District Team on Monday.
Earning Second Team All-District honors were senior pitcher Kylie McAfee, junior center fielder Alana Pfeifer, senior first baseman Emilee Wilson and junior shortstop Chloe Simms as a utility player.
Hannibal finished the season 5-20. The Lady Pirates defeated St. Charles in the first round of the district tournament before falling to Warrenton in the district semifinals.
