2022 Han cheer.JPG

The four NCA All-American cheerleaders from Hannibal pose for a photo at Korf Gymnasium. From left to right: Lilly Gander, Olivia Mears, Rylee Rainey and Norah Bryant.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hard work has paid off for a quartet of Hannibal cheerleaders.

Norah Bryant, Lilly Gander, Olivia Mears and Rylee Rainey have all excelled not only in cheer, but in the classroom with all four coming away with National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-American honors.

