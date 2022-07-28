HANNIBAL -- Hard work has paid off for a quartet of Hannibal cheerleaders.
Norah Bryant, Lilly Gander, Olivia Mears and Rylee Rainey have all excelled not only in cheer, but in the classroom with all four coming away with National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-American honors.
"I think it was a great accomplishment for all four of us," Mears said. "Not many people got chosen from the whole camp, so I think it was a great opportunity for us to show that even though we are from a small town and ... it's something that we still know."
The quartet of cheerleaders also earned academic honors during the 2021-22 school year, posting grade point averages at 4.0 or close to it.
All four Hannibal cheerleaders competed against other Missouri high schools at Lindenwood University at the NCA Camp, earning high enough scores in cheer, jumps and tumbling to be named All-American winners.
"The overall experience definitely went very well," Rainey said. "Our team has bonded this year. Which is great because whenever you build up that sisterhood, it makes for a better experience."
From July 9-13, Hannibal participated in the NCA Cheer Camp at Lindenwood University with each day starting early in the morning and lasting through 9 p.m.
"The Lindenwood campus is pretty," Bryant said. "All of the buildings are cool. It was fun seeing the campus and door dashing different places in St. Louis."
Prior to the past two summers, Hannibal went to the UCA cheer camp instead of the NCA cheer camp.
"I thought it was really great," Bryant said. "It usually drags on and is longer. It's a long week, but I feel like this year was a little different. It was exciting every day and we had a lot of fun."
This is the seventh year Hannibal has traveled to cheer camp in the eight seasons Jen Terrill has coached the cheerleading team.
Prior to coming to camp, Terrill went over the fundamentals of cheer such as stunting and tumbling in practice.
"It's fun for them because it's overnight and out of town, so they get a lot of time to hang out with each other," Terrill said. "It's also good for them to see the other schools that come to competition and what some of the bigger schools are able to do. Just fun for them and it helps kind of build on our team goals."
The experience at camp went well for the cheer team.
"You are together for four days straight," Mears said. "It's early in the morning until late at night. So you are together all day every day. You definitely grow closer together as a team and I think it's also a good experience for people who are incoming freshmen learning how to adapt when they come to high school."
Hannibal was well-prepared for the cheer camp due to focusing on it during practice.
"We actually started summer practices in May," Gander said. "So, we were just trying to get a feel for who was on our team and what we had in store for us. When we got to camp is when it all came together."
It was a positive learning experience for the four girls at cheer camp.
"We learned long cheers, little chants and then we learned different stunts and how to incorporate them," Bryant said. "Then we worked on sign work and how to use our megaphones during cheer."
Gander said it was a good competition and other schools were very supportive.
"We learned a lot of routines at camp, which comes from stunting," Gander said. "We also learned a lot of cheers with motions. Just overall how to get more out of the crowd."
The cheer camp gave Hannibal a good feel of what other schools are doing with cheers, chants and routines.
Mears said the team learned a lot of new skills during the five days at Lindenwood.
"It was a good experience for all of us because we learned how to be more confident in ourselves and more outgoing," Mears said. "It's a good experience all-around at the camp because you get to see what other teams around the area are doing."
It's skills that will carry over to football and basketball seasons, which Hannibal cheerleaders will use to pump up the crowd.
"It's definitely going to carry over," Rainey said. "Whenever we can make a better bond, it makes for a better cheer team. We hope to be loud and proud this year."
The lessons learned at cheer camp from these four cheerleaders will be passed down to their teammates.
Terrill said all four cheerleaders are very knowledgeable at their craft.
"We have some great leaders and they are super helpful to our other varsity girls, and we also have a JV squad they are super helpful with them," Terrill said. "Just helping with the fundamentals of stunting and making sure hand placements are in the right spots and things like that."
