CANTON, Mo. — Four players from the men’s and women’s basketball team for Culver-Stockton College have been named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.
On the men’s team, senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor was a second team selection and junior guard Jalen Blaize was a honorable mention selection.
Ortiz-Traylor ranked fourth in the conference with an 19 points per game average, while finishing eighth in rebounding, second in blocks and fourth in 3-point percentage and free throw percentage.
Blaize average 17.2 points per game and tied a school record with a 46-point performance against Graceland University on Jan. 5.
On the women’s team senior forward Taylor Green and freshman forward Addison Newbon were both honorable mention selections.
Green averaged 8.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game, while ranking fifth in the conference with a 50.3% field goal percentage.
Newbon led the Wildcats with 11.4 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game. She also had double-digit scoring in 16 games this season.
The Culver-Stockton men’s basketball team finished 14-14 overall with a 5-14 conference record.
The Wildcats women’s basketball team finished 14-14 overall with a 8-11 conference record.
