DES MOINES, Iowa — The Culver-Stockton College bowling teams were honored with several accolades during the 2021-22 Heart of America Athletic Conference Bowling Championships.
Carlee Hummel and Jasmine Saunders were named to the All-Conference Team on the women’s bowling side, with Hummel being named first team and Saunders being named second team.
On the men’s team, Gavin Moeller and River Van Veghel were honored. Moeller was named Newcomer of the Year, while Van Veghel earned a second team selection.
Second-year Wildcats bowling coach Derek Sapp was named Co-Coach of the Year on the women’s side along with Baker University’s Cheryl Keslar.
