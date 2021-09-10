SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Former Hannibal-LaGrange University star basketball player Colton Fitzsimmons is being posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The Bowling Green native coached at Moberly Junior College and Kansas State University prior to becoming an NBA head coach and executive. Fitzsimmons would win two national titles with Moberly Junior College.
Fitzsimmons began his NBA coaching career in 1970 as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. He also coached the Atlanta Hawks, Buffalo Braves, Kansas City Kings, San Antonio Spurs and later with the Suns again. He won NBA Coach of the Year Awards with the Kings in 1979 and the Suns in 1989.
After falling to the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Semifinals in 1992, Fitzsimmons retired as head coach of the Suns. He was only the sixth coach in NBA history to attain 800 wins at the time.
Fitzsimmons became the Suns senior executive vice president after the 1992 season and was instrumental in a couple of big moves that put the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals. Phoenix would trade Jeff Hornacek and two other players to the 76ers for Charles Barkley and sign Danny Ainge as a free agent.
Fitzsimmons died on July 24, 2004 after a battle with lung cancer. His son Gary, serves as the vice president and assistant general manager of the Hawks.
Several of his family members will attend Saturday's induction ceremony. Presenters for Fitzsimmons includes Barkley, former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
Fitzsimmons is being inducted in a class that includes WNBA greats Yolanda Griffith, Pearl Moore, Lauren Jackson and Fats Jenkins, NBA and European player Toni Kukoc, along with NBA greats Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber.