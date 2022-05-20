NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Former Hannibal resident and Webster Groves senior Max Boland helped lead the Statesmen to the Class 4 state golf championship this week.
Boland is the son of Lynn and Bobby Boland, growing up in Hannibal and learning to play golf at the Hannibal Country Club before his family moved to Webster Groves in 2015.
Individually, Boland finished in sixth place after shooting a 77 on Monday and a 74 on Tuesday, combining for a 151 score.
Webster Groves won the state title with a team score of 639, besting second place Lutheran by eight points. It was the first state championship for the Statesmen since 1954.
Boland signed a letter-of-intent to play golf collegiately at Occidental College in Los Angeles.
Hannibal sophomore and 2021 state individual champion Quinn Thomas also competed in this meet, finishing in a four-way tie for 23rd place with a score of 160.
