CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
The 6' 7", 322-pound tackle is the first Wildcats player to signe an NFL contract since wide receiver Preston Nicholson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2008.
The Wonder Lake, Ill. native, Rupcich was the only NAIA player invited to participate in the NFL Players Association game at the Rose Bowlin in January, as well as the only NAIA athlete to work out at the NFL combine in March.
Rupcich was the 2019 Piesman Award Winner, which is given to an interior lineman that does something to transcend the position.
Rupcich started 48 games for the Wildcats and was a three-time AFCA/NAIA First Team All-America selection and a four-time Heart of America Conference First Team honoree. He also was named to the Associated Press/NAIA All-America Football Team twice, including a first team selection in 2021.
