HANNIBAL -- Spending time together playing a game you love can help bring a team closer.
That's been the case for Hannibal softball, who have been growing closer over the summer.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 4:14 pm
HANNIBAL -- Spending time together playing a game you love can help bring a team closer.
That's been the case for Hannibal softball, who have been growing closer over the summer.
"I think it's my love for the game," said Hannibal senior outfielder Nevaeh Boling. "Softball is about skill and all of that, but you have to love the game."
Boling is one of the more vocal leaders on Hannibal, often encouraging her teammates.
"100%, I'm a leader," Boling said. "I push them and I do all of that good stuff."
Boling is one of several seniors on this year's team that will be counted on to lead.
Senior first baseman Kira Riley said she want to help her team grow as the season goes on.
"I'm not as loud as Navaeh, but I like to coach the girls individually on their own time," Riley said. "I try to help them out."
Fellow senior first baseman/pitcher Hannah Epperson is also excited to start the season.
"I just want to take it all in for my last year as a senior," Epperson said. "Just to have fun and work as a team and win some games."
One of the main goals entering 2023 for Hannibal is improving their confidence.
"Right now, the focus has been making sure that the girls know they are capable of more than what they think," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "It's definitely a mental aspect they have all been struggling with. So really just working on pushing them more than what they think they can go."
With a good turnout of new girls, Hannibal's veteran players have been bonding their younger teammates.
"There's a lot more laughter and the girls, especially the freshmen, are trying to get used to all of the underclassmen," said Hannibal senior Kameil Crane. "We definitely had a lot more bonding and Coach Kinsel introduced team dinner nights before games we have."
Hannibal has been working together better over summer practices.
"I feel like as a team we've definitely had our ups and downs, but we've been doing pretty solid," Epperson said.
2022 was a tough season for Hannibal with the lack of concrete results on the field.
Regardless of how 2023 turns out, the Lady Pirates are hoping to enjoy coming to the ballpark and playing softball with their teammates.
"Since I'm a senior and I'm probably not going to play softball in college, I just want to have fun and to have a good season," said outfielder Brooklyn Livesay. "Even if we lose, I don't want everyone to be sad. I want everyone to have a good time and just go out with a bang."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.