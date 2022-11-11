PALMYRA, Mo. -- Effort, attitude and enthusiasm are the intangibles that head coach Brian Rea is emphasizing to the Palmyra boys basketball team during preseason practices.
Rea has also pushed competition during practices.
"We are competing in every segment and in every drill we do," Rea said. "There's a winner and a loser to just try to get them to hate losing and focus on everything it takes to be a winner."
The message Rea has to his team is to take one game at a time and focus on giving their best effort.
"I just want them to go out and execute like they do every day and have fun doing it," Rea said. "I think that they'll like the outcome more times than not."
Palmyra finished last season with a 14-12 record and fell to Highland 64-43 in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals.
The Panthers hope to make a deeper postseason run this year.
"Last year was definitely disappointing for us and we are using it as motivation," said Palmyra junior forward Bear Bock. "Just looking to get better and advance further into the postseason."
Bock has been a key cog for Palmyra since his freshman season.
"I've considered myself a leader my whole career," Bock said. "Playing as a freshman was big shoes to step in. You just have to do what you can to help the team out in any way."
While Bock is an inside presence for Palmyra, he is also a good shooter.
Palmyra also has several outside shooters, including senior Tyler Banta, junior Carson Hicks, sophomore Drew Copenhaver and sophomore Marty Smyser III.
"We've got a lot of guys who can do a lot of things," Rea said. "It's just going to be executing what we are trying to do offensively and pass up some good shots for some great shots and be unselfish."
Rea expects Palmyra to have a good defense this season.
"That's one of the things we are going to have to make sure that we are the best at because defense is an every night thing," Rea said. "We are really focusing on that and if we stay out of foul trouble and play the way we are capable of, I think that's going to be one of our calling cards."
Other players who will be in the varsity rotation include senior Jon Lundberg, senior Ethan Redd, senior Bronson Juette, senior Ryan McKeown, junior Jeremiah Edwards, junior Rayce Ragar, junior Landen Gottman and junior Jacob Barnes.
"We could have 10 guys who can start at any time, so it's going to be who's playing the best," Rea said. "Honestly, I try to tell them it's not who starts the game, it's who finishes. We may start different guys just because, so guys don't get complacent and think I'm a starter. They are all really good teammates and I don't think they care right now who's going to start."
Rea added that all 13 kids will get varsity playing time.
"It's not going to be equal minutes, but everyone can have a chance to make an impact on the game anytime we play," Rea said. "It's great to have that. It keeps your team more family-like and less selfish because they are giving their best. They know if they give their best, they have a chance to play."
Palmyra will compete in three tournaments this season -- the Monroe City, Highland and Tony Lenzini.
Palmyra players are really looking forward to competing at home in the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
"Yeah, of course (we are excited since) it's on our home floor," Rea said. "It's been a long time since the boys have won it and we want to bring that back to Palmyra this year.
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 22 -- Elsberry
Nov. 29 -- at Mark Twain
Dec. 2 -- at Canton
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 13 -- Quincy Notre Dame
Dec. 16 -- Unity
Dec. 17 -- at Keokuk
Dec. 20 -- at Louisiana
Jan. 2-7 -- Highland Tournament
Jan. 10 -- Kirksville
Jan. 13 -- Centralia
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 24 -- Brookfield
Jan. 27 -- at Macon
Jan. 31 -- Clark County
Feb. 3 -- at South Shelby
Feb. 7 -- Monroe City
Feb. 9 -- at Bowling Green
Feb. 14 -- Hannibal
Feb. 17 -- at Highland
