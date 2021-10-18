MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City had five players named to the Class 2 District 5 All-District Team.
Earning First Team All-District honors were junior pitcher Kailynn Fuemmeler, senior infielder Mackenzie Moss, senior outfielder Carli Youngblood and freshman utility player Audri Youngblood.
Sophomore infielder Jacie Johnson earned a Second Team All-District selection.
The Lady Panthers finished the season 11-8 and fell to Clark County in the district semifinals.
