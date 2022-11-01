CENTER, Mo. -- Five players on the Mark Twain football team have been recognized with the highest honors of the EMO Conference.
Senior Lakoda Preston earned First Team All-Conference honors as both a running back and kick returner.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CENTER, Mo. -- Five players on the Mark Twain football team have been recognized with the highest honors of the EMO Conference.
Senior Lakoda Preston earned First Team All-Conference honors as both a running back and kick returner.
Preston had 124 carries for 1,252 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per carry. He had a 321-yard rushing performance for five touchdowns against Montgomery County on Sept. 16.
The senior standout added 15 catches for 318 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 28.1 yards per kick return and 9.4 yards per punt return. Preston had one touchdown in both kick and punt returns.
Senior Clayton Turnbull was a First Team All-Conference defensive end and a Second Team offensive lineman.
Turnbull had 45 tackles this season, including 11 tackles for a loss.
Senior Coleman Epperson was an unanimous First Team All-Conference selection as a defensive lineman.
Epperson had 35.5 tackles this season, including 13.5 tackles for a loss.
Junior Wyatt Evans was a First Team All-Conference offensive line pick and earned a Second Team selection as a defensive end.
Defensively, Evans had 30.5 tackles, one sack and six tackles for a loss.
Junior Hunter Vasel earned a Second Team All-Conference nod as a linebacker.
Vasel had 66.5 tackles this season, including three tackles for a loss.
Mark Twain finished the 2022 season with a 4-6 record and fell to Highland 32-16 in the Class 1 District 6 quarterfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.