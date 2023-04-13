HANNIBAL -- After a dramatic, 10-inning home win against Quincy High School on Wednesday, the Pirates of Hannibal High School were back at Veterans Baseball Field hosting the Holt Indians.
Hannibal was unable to keep its momentum and make it three wins in a row, falling to Holt 5-1 on Thursday.
In the first inning, first baseman Cooper Scott would score Hannibal's only run of the night off of an RBI by sophomore Colton Dryden.
Pirates head coach Ian Hatton spoke on the tough turnaround the team had and how their intensity just wasn't there the way it was against Quincy.
"We did start strong in the first inning," said Hatton. "We got a leadoff triple from Cooper Scott which was a great start, ended up scratching a run to tie the game, but it's a tough ask to come off of a 10-inning game last night that lasted four hours. That was a big win for us."
The Pirates were unable to get any more runs after a 15-run performance on Wednesday.
"It's tough to come back into the swing of things," said Hatton. "I think the first inning we definitely came out ready defensively, pitched it well, hit it well but I think are intensity kind of died out a little bit as the game went on. But overall, I'm pleased with the start of the game for sure."
Holt would gradually pull away the rest of the game as Hannibal struggled to get much going in the later innings.
Senior starting pitcher Evan Harsell talked about the team's energy not quite being there in Thursday's loss.
"We did good, but the effort wasn't good enough," said Harsell. "We came off the game last night which was a battle. Tonight was frustrating. The energy probably wasn't where it should've been and we know that, so we just have to come out on Saturday more prepared."
The Indians scored three of their five runs at the top of the third extending their lead to 4-1 over the Pirates.
Harsell tried to will Hannibal back in the game after a tough third inning for the Pirates, playing a major role in Holt only putting up one more run the rest of the way.
Unfortunately for Hannibal they were still unable to get much going at bat in the sixth and final inning in the 5-1 loss that saw their home record drop to 4-3.
Harsell talked about their upcoming game against the Timberland Wolves, who they beat twice last season.
"There a solid team," said Harsell. "They have some really good pitching we played them last year went up there and beat them twice. So hopefully we can do the same thing again."
Hannibal (7-9) will remain at home against Timberland this Saturday for a doubleheader, starting at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a road game next Tuesday against Mexico at 5 p.m.
