MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City entered Thursday night's home game against Father Tolton on a 10-game winning streak.
The Trailblazers would put an end to the Panthers streak, defeating Monroe City 59-41.
Panthers senior guard Joshua Talton scored a team-high 13 points, while senior forward Jaedyn Robertson scored 12 points.
Monroe City (14-4) will play at South Shelby (6-11) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.