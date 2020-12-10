Fast start propels South Shelby over Palmyra

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Three-point shooting by South Shelby put Palmyra in a big hole early in the semifinals of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Thursday.
No. 2 seed South Shelby connected with five three-pointers in the first quarter to sprint out to a 23-5 lead, which helped carry the Cardinals to a 58-33 win over No. 3 seed Palmyra.
“Defensively, we probably came out the wrong way,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “(South Shelby) hit five three’s in the first quarter and that’s tough to overcome no matter who you are.”
Palmyra was also missing two starters, junior Jansen Juette and senior Grace Krigbaum.
Brandenburg said the Panthers missed those players, but the team needs to correct a few things.
“These girls know with a season like this season, anybody could be having a day and we got to be ready at all times,” Brandenburg said. “They know and they don’t want to make excuses for anything.”
South Shelby head coach Luke O’Laughlin said his team did a good job of rebounding and playing defense.
“That’s what we do and we try to do a good job of it,” O’Laughlin said. “I thought that was something we could take advantage of tonight, and I thought the girls did a good job of it.”
Defensively, Palmyra had a difficult time stopping South Shelby sophomore Miranda Patterson and junior Emma Dovin.
Patterson scored a team-high 22 points. Dovin was second with 16 points, including four three-pointers.
O’Laughlin said South Shelby was not as efficient from behind the arc as he would like.
“We shot the ball well,” O’Laughlin said. “We hit several from out there, but we had to shoot a lot of them. So you have to make a lot of them to make up for that many attempts out there.”
Palmyra had its best offensive output in the fourth quarter. The Panthers outscored the Cardinals by a 14-11 margin; but it was too little, too late.
Palmyra sophomore Abbey Redd and senior Rylie McKinney tied for the team lead with six points.
The Panthers also gave extended playing time to freshmen such as Candra King, Taytum White and Ashley Bode.
“I love the way our girls play from start to finish,” Brandenburg said. “Some teams would give up a big run like that to start the game and wouldn’t be able to bounce back. We kept fighting to the final horn.”
Palmyra (1-1) will play Mark Twain (1-2) in the third-place game on Friday at 5 p.m. at the high school gym.
Brandenburg will coach against a Tiger team he is quite familiar with, as he served as Mark Twain’s head coach prior to taking the Palmyra job.
“We would love some time to prepare for games, but the girls love playing ball,” Brandenburg said. “I think they will be excited and ready to go tomorrow night.”
South Shelby (3-1) advances to the tournament title game, were the Cardinals will face Monroe City (5-0).
“They got some horses, so we got to get ourselves ready to go and prepare for that one,” O’Laughlin said. “Saturday night, we just have to do what we do. Hopefully, we have a good night of doing that and can come out on top.”