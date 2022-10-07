Albert Pujols and Babe Ruth now have a Pittsburgh connection.
Pujols overtook Ruth for second place in career RBIs when he hit a two-run home run in Monday's game against the Pirates.
It would be the final regular season home run of Pujols' career, with the Machine finishing fourth all-time with 703 career home runs.
Pittsburgh was also the city that Ruth hit his final career home run in.
Ruth connected with three home runs at Forbes Field as a member of the Boston Braves on May 25, 1935 in a final gasp of his Hall of Fame career, retiring a week later.
I was still in high school when Pujols began his career and never would have imagined he would passing Ruth over two decades later.
Pujols finishes his career second to Hank Aaron in career RBIs and fourth behind Ruth, Aaron and Barry Bonds in home runs. He also finished tenth all-time in hits.
Players like Pujols don't come around very often.
The same thing could be said about retiring catcher and 10-time All-Star Yadier Molina.
While Molina is not the offensive player Pujols is, he set a new standard for defensive greatness at catcher similar to how Ozzie Smith did at shortstop.
Molina and his battery mate Adam Wainwright set a new record for starts together this season with 328, breaking the record previously held by the Tigers duo Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich.
I was in Pittsburgh myself on Monday and Tuesday to catch the action and say farewell to two Cardinals legends.
It was quite a thrill to see Pujols hit a home run on Monday that gave the Cardinals the lead. The bullpen would later blow the game, but that's not what I'll remember decades into the future.
The Pirates honored Molina and Pujols prior to Tuesday's game, which would get off to a rough start before the Cardinals rallied to tie and later win in extra innings.
Unfortunately, I did not get to see Molina's final at bat, a pinch hit appearance on Wednesday. I was back home resting from my trip by that point.
It was fitting that two players who have won the Roberto Clemente Award would play their final regular season games in Pittsburgh.
PNC Park was the 13th MLB stadium I have been to and its reputation is well deserved. One of the top ballparks that I've been to.
Pittsburgh is more of a football city, but I think its neat that the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins all share the same colors.
The city of Pittsburgh was nice as well. The golden bridges, Mount Washington, Point State Park, the Riverwalk, Iron City Brewing, the remaining wall of Forbes Field, North Shore Tavern and Primanti Bros. Restaurant. Among many other sights of the Steel City.
Just the entrance of the city is unique. It was quite the sight to drive under a mountain tunnel and exit on a bridge seeing the three rivers converge.
I would highly recommend a trip to Pittsburgh to watch the Cardinals play the Pirates.
The season's not over by any stretch with the Cardinals making one more run at a World Series championship with its future Hall of Famers.
The journey starts this weekend at Busch Stadium against the Phillies in the best-of-three Wild Card Series.
Philadelphia features a left-handed heavy lineup featuring Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, as well as hard-throwing duo of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler in the rotation.
If the Cardinals can get past the Phillies, the defending World Series champion Braves and the 111-win Dodgers await. The National League also features a 101-win Mets team.
The Astros are favored to win the American League, but may be challenged by the Yankees and others with the National League having the stronger playoff teams this season.
Regardless of what happens, its a season to remember for the Cardinals.
It was nice was able to take a quick break to catch part of history. It has re-energized me to get back to covering the Hannibal Pirates and the other area teams in the stretch run of the fall sports season.
