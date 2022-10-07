Pujols.jpg

Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols crosses home plate after hitting his 703rd career home run on Monday against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. With that home run, Pujols passed Babe Ruth for second place for career RBIs.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

Albert Pujols and Babe Ruth now have a Pittsburgh connection.

Pujols overtook Ruth for second place in career RBIs when he hit a two-run home run in Monday's game against the Pirates.

