Falconer sets school scoring record in Hannibal win

HANNIBAL — Hannibal junior forward Bella Falconer set a school single-season record in goal scoring in the Pirates 8-1 win over Fulton on Monday at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Park.
Falconer scored four goals in the game and has the school single-season record at 44 goals with three more games left in the regular season to potentially add to it.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said the team knew Falconer had to be the primary scorer in order for the Pirates to be successful this season.
“She’s just so hard to stop,” Hill said. “She kind of showed that again tonight. When she gets the ball, she looks to turn the ball and see what she has and a lot of teams we play just don’t have the defenders to hold her up.”
Falconer scored the game’s first goal eight minutes into play to put Hannibal up 1-0.
Hannibal junior Sadie Stine then scored two consecutive goals, with senior Baylee Zeiger getting the assist on the second one.
Hannibal went up 4-0 with 17 minutes remaining in the first half when Falconer scored her second goal and broke the school’s single-season scoring record.
Pirates senior Gracyn Harvey scored off a penalty kick to put Hannibal up 5-0. Soon after, Falconer scored her third goal of the game.
Stine scored her third goal of the game to close out the first half and put Hannibal up 7-0.
It’s getting to the point now if they do decide to double team Bella and make her the focal point of their defense, I feel like Sadie is more than capable of scoring,” Hill said. “She showed that tonight and she’s shown that as the year has gone on as well.”
Hannibal pulled starting goalkeeper Sydney Hart in favor of Baylee Pugh in the second half, with Hart playing in the field.
Hart had previously scored a goal against Crocker last Friday in the Camdenton tournament.
“In a game like that, she enjoys getting out there and running out on the field, so why not,” Hill said. “There was no reason for her to go back there in the second half and she does give us something up top.”
Fulton senior Anna Lowry scored the Hornets only goal eight minutes into the second half.
Falconer scored Hannibal’s only goal of the second half and final goal with a little over 18 minutes to play.
“In the second half, it was back-and-forth and for whatever reason we were not able to put one away to finish it,” Hill said. “When they scored one, it got to the point where we needed to get to nine and we just didn’t get that done. I told the girls that doesn’t affect how I feel we played.”
Hannibal honored its four senior players prior the game, Mckenna Grimmer, Hart, Gracyn Harvey and Zeiger.
“Gracyn, Baylee and Mckenna have been here since freshman year and I really appreciate what they’ve given to the program,” Hill said. “They missed out on their junior campaign last year, so I’m happy that they are able to get a full season in like we have this year. It’s always nice when you have these seniors that stick around like they do and contribute to the team like they have.
Hart joined the team this season and has split time between soccer and track and field this spring.
“This year, Sydney decided to play soccer, dual sporting with (track),” Hill said. “She has been a huge lift for us because she’s been great in goal for us. So, really happy to have her out as well.”
Hannibal (13-5) will host Marshall (8-9) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Pirates next game.
Hill plans on giving the team the day off on Tuesday after the Pirates played five games in the past five days, including two last Saturday.
“They deserve a little bit of time off,” Hill said. “Hopefully they use it wisely, rest up and stay off their feet. We will get out here on Wednesday and Thursday and practice like we normally do to just get prepared for Friday.”