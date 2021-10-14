FULTON, Mo. — Hannibal defeated Fulton 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-14) on the road Thursday to win their third straight volleyball game.
Lady Pirates senior Bella Falconer had 11 kills and set a new Hannibal school record with 688 career kills. She also had three aces and 10 digs.
Hannibal junior Kate Maune had nine kills, three aces and nine digs. Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 23 set assists and six aces.
Lady Pirates junior Nora Hark had six kills, one ace and 15 set assists. Kennedy Fitzgerald had four kills and one block.
Hannibal sophomore Annie Wagner had eight digs. Kendel Locke had three kills and two blocks. Courtney Locke had five kills, Lexi Wheelan had one ace and Alaina White had three kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-16, 25-7) with Abbie Martin getting six aces and five set assists. The Lady Pirates freshmen team also won in two sets (25-9, 25-9).
Hannibal (15-8-4) will play at Mexico on Monday (3-17) at 6 p.m. in the Lady Pirates next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.