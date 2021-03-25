HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls soccer team fell to Kirksville in a rainy home opener on Thursday night at Porter Stadium.
For the second time this season, Hannibal junior Bella Falconer scored two goals. Falconer has scored all four of Hannibal’s goals so far in this young season.
Early on, Hannibal was able to get the lead from a Falconer goal. Kirksville then scored to tie the game, with Falconer’s second goal giving Hannibal the lead back.
Kirksville tied the game up 2-2 by halftime and then took a 3-2 lead with 28 minutes remaining.
Hannibal (0-2) will play at Hickman (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. The next home game will be on April 5 against Mexico.