MOBERLY, Mo. — Hannibal won its eighth straight girls soccer match on Tuesday, shutting out Moberly 8-0.
Pirates senior forward Bella Falconer scored four goals and had three assists. Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored three goals and had two assists.
“The girls really moved the ball well tonight and we had good movement up top,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Our forwards and midfield moved well together and we had good movement up top.”
Martin scored the first goal with an assist from Falconer. The two would match up for another goal and assist just minutes later.
Falconer then scored her first goal with an assist by Martin to put Hannibal up 3-0.
Martin scored her third goal from an assist by senior midfielder Sadie Stine, putting the Pirates up 4-0.
Falconer put Hannibal up 5-0 on a head bump goal that was assisted by senior defender Katie Greening.
Falconer closed out the half with a goal from an assist by Martin to give Hannibal a 6-0 lead.
In the second half, Falconer scored her fourth goal on an assist by freshman midfielder Ashley Davis.
Davis finished the game with the team’s eighth goal, which was assisted by Falconer.
“It was nice to see Ashley get involved in the scoring, as she usually does so much for us in the midfield,” Hill said.
Tuesday’s win was the 11th shut out of the season for goalkeeper Ava Turner and the Hannibal defense.
“I thought our defense played well and did a great job of handling the high pressure that Moberly put on us tonight,” Hill said. “They definitely made it tough on us with the pressure they brought, but I thought our girls did a great job of staying calm and connecting passes. It was good for us to play this game and see how we could handle the way they threw numbers up in the attack.”
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 4-1 and now have a 4-3-3 record. Grace Odom scored two goals, while Clare Turner and Addie Wright each scored one goal.
Hannibal (14-3, 7-0) will host Mexico (3-14) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.