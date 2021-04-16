Falconer scores four goals in Hannibal win

HANNIBAL — After being held scoreless in her last game, Hannibal forward Bella Falconer scored four goals to help give the Pirates a 5-2 win at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex on Friday.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill credited his team’s defense for keeping the Pirates in the game after Poplar Bluff took a 1-0 lead early in the game.
“This was a good matchup for us because they were a big, physical and aggressive team,” Hill said. “They had some good opportunities offensively, but (goalkeeper) Sydney (Hart) played pretty good. Our defense played really well. I thought our two center back, Gracie Martin and Katie Greening played a heck of a game.”
Falconer scored her first goal in the first half to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Greening scored on a penalty kick to give Hannibal a 2-1 lead going into halftime.
Poplar Bluff kept one player in the back of their defense and one player guarding Falconer in the first half before Hannibal made some halftime adjustments to get Falconer more space.
“What we did to counter that is have Bella play really high and it essentially put two defenders right on her and then we had Sadie (Stine) drop in behind her so she could be the one getting the ball,” Hill said. “It did the trick for us. It opened up a ton of space for us and Bella just outran their players.”
Falconer scored her second goal 11 minutes into the second half, unassisted. Poplar Bluff then added a goal to narrow Hannibal’s lead to 3-2.
Falconer would seal the game with two late goals, with Greening assisting the first one and Hart assisting the last one.
Hannibal (6-3) will play the two final games of the Hannibal Soccer Tournament on Saturday, playing both Southern Boone and Warrenton. The first game will be at 9 a.m. and the second game will be at 4 p.m.
Hannibal has a busy schedule next week, with three games scheduled.
“It would be nice to be able to go deep in our bench,” Hill said. “This game (against Poplar Bluff) was close until about 10 to 15 minutes left in the game. So, hopefully we can get out starters a little bit of rest tomorrow. If we can’t, we will just manage it through practice.”